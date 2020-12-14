UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani Says Journalist's Death Unlikely To Impact Tehran's Relations With Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

Iran's Rouhani Says Journalist's Death Unlikely to Impact Tehran's Relations With Europe

The recent execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam is unlikely to impact Iran's relations with Europe, Hassan Rouhani, the president of Iran, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The recent execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam is unlikely to impact Iran's relations with Europe, Hassan Rouhani, the president of Iran, said on Monday.

Several European countries have condemned the execution of the journalist, who founded and ran the anti-government Amad news website and Telegram channel, on Saturday. Despite the condemnation, Rouhani expressed confidence that the matter would not have any lasting consequences on Iran's relations with Europe.

"I strongly doubt that this matter will harm Iran's relations with Europe," the president said at a press conference.

Rouhani also reiterated Tehran's position that the execution was carried out in full accordance with Iran's laws.

Numerous members of the international community, including the European Union and France, issued statements condemning Zam's death over the weekend.

The journalist, who was based in France, stood accused of stirring up public dissent during the anti-government protests that took place in Iran in 2017 and 2018.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that Zam had been arrested in October 2019, and he was sentenced to death this past June.

Related Topics

Iran Condemnation Europe France European Union Tehran June October 2017 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan receives objection ..

2 minutes ago

Mariam showed false video in PDM public meeting: N ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition working without strategy to achieve ves ..

2 minutes ago

HCCI opens representative office in Chongqing, Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Austria defends virus tests despite low numbers

6 minutes ago

Tanker hit by explosives-laden boat: Saudi state m ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.