MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The recent execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam is unlikely to impact Iran's relations with Europe, Hassan Rouhani, the president of Iran, said on Monday.

Several European countries have condemned the execution of the journalist, who founded and ran the anti-government Amad news website and Telegram channel, on Saturday. Despite the condemnation, Rouhani expressed confidence that the matter would not have any lasting consequences on Iran's relations with Europe.

"I strongly doubt that this matter will harm Iran's relations with Europe," the president said at a press conference.

Rouhani also reiterated Tehran's position that the execution was carried out in full accordance with Iran's laws.

Numerous members of the international community, including the European Union and France, issued statements condemning Zam's death over the weekend.

The journalist, who was based in France, stood accused of stirring up public dissent during the anti-government protests that took place in Iran in 2017 and 2018.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that Zam had been arrested in October 2019, and he was sentenced to death this past June.