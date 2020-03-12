UrduPoint.com
Iraq Condemns Deadly Attack On US-led Coalition's Camp Taji Base - President's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The office of Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned on Thursday the deadly rocket attack on the Camp Taji base of the US-led coalition in the Arab country.

On Wednesday, 18 Katyusha rockets struck Camp Taji, which hosts the coalition forces, leaving three personnel - two US citizens and one UK citizen - dead, as well as 12 others injured.

"The office of the Iraqi president condemns the terror attack on the Camp Taji military base with the use of Katyusha rockets, which left a number of military experts and advisers of the international coalition dead and injured," the office said in a statement, stressing that the coalition was operating in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

The statement points out the need to conduct a full-fledged investigation into the rocket attack.

