Iraq confirms first novel coronavirus case

Najaf, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Iraq on Monday confirmed its first novel coronavirus infection in an Iranian national studying in the southern shrine city of Najaf, health officials said.

The country, whose healthcare system is run down, often hosts pilgrims and religious students from Iran, where 12 people have died since a coronavirus outbreak there was first reported last week.