Iraq Releases RT Correspondent Detained in Baghdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The correspondent of RT Arabic in Baghdad who was detained by the Iraqi security forces has been released, Maya Manna, the head of RT Arabic, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Manna said that Ashraf Muhammad al-Azzawi had been detained, while the equipment of the RT Arabic office in Iraq was sealed.

"Our correspondent in Iraq has just been released," Manna wrote on Telegram.

No information has yet been provided on the circumstances surrounding the detention.