UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Releases RT Correspondent Detained In Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:42 PM

Iraq Releases RT Correspondent Detained in Baghdad

The correspondent of RT Arabic in Baghdad who was detained by the Iraqi security forces has been released, Maya Manna, the head of RT Arabic, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The correspondent of RT Arabic in Baghdad who was detained by the Iraqi security forces has been released, Maya Manna, the head of RT Arabic, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Manna said that Ashraf Muhammad al-Azzawi had been detained, while the equipment of the RT Arabic office in Iraq was sealed.

"Our correspondent in Iraq has just been released," Manna wrote on Telegram.

No information has yet been provided on the circumstances surrounding the detention.

Related Topics

Iraq Baghdad Arab

Recent Stories

SDPI to hold webinar on 'evidence-use in policy ma ..

4 minutes ago

Governor condoles death of father-in-law of Dr Waq ..

4 minutes ago

Six people were injured in a clash between two riv ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands ..

4 minutes ago

Suspect Arrested in Haiti Was 'Confidential Source ..

11 minutes ago

UNSC Not Expected to Take Any Immediate Steps on H ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.