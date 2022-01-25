Iraq to Build Concrete Wall Along Border With Syria - Cabinet Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The government of Iraq will allocate funds to build a concrete wall along the Syrian border, the Iraqi Cabinet spokesman, Hassan Nadhem, said on Tuesday.

"The government agreed to allocate money to the Interior Ministry to start building a concrete wall along the border with Syria," Nadhem told journalists, as quoted by Iraqi broadcaster Al Sumaria.

The government has made several decisions on maintaining security on the Iraq-Syria border, and will continue persecuting terrorist groups, he added.

The spokesman did not mention which part of the border will be walled.

In March 2021, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, head of the Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi army, told Sputnik that Iraq has sealed 87 miles of the border with Syria to prevent terrorists finding a way into the country. A ten foot deep and wide ditch, a revetment, a barb wire fence, and watchtowers with cameras have been constructed on the sealed section of the border.