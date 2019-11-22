Iraqi Kurdistan Has Received 16,700 Syrian Refugees Since Turkish Operation - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Iraqi Kurdistan has accepted some 16,700 Syrian refugees since the beginning of the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) considers managing the situation a challenge, KRG Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iraqi Kurdistan has accepted some 16,700 Syrian refugees since the beginning of the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) considers managing the situation a challenge, KRG Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik.

"In the past month or so, we've received 16,700 refugees from Syria," Rahman said.

"It's already challenging for us, because we already are taking care of one million displaced Iraqis and Syrian refugees from before."

Rahman said the number of refugees was 2 million but approximately one million of the displaced Iraqis have gone back home.

"Now we're left with one million and that one million is made up of a quarter of a million Syrian refugees and the rest are displaced Iraqis. So, Yazidis, Christians and Muslims as well," Rahman said.