Ireland to Enter 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Lockdown Exit on Monday - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ireland is set to lift more coronavirus-related restrictions, as the country is going to enter phase two of lifting the lockdown on Monday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Ireland is set to lift more coronavirus-related restrictions, as the country is going to enter phase two of lifting the lockdown on Monday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Phase one started in mid-May, with garden centers, car repair shops, laundry service centers and hardware stores, among other businesses, allowed to reopen.

"Today, I can confirm that it is safe to move to phase two of the plan to reopen our country starting on Monday," Varadkar told reporters.

Phase two allows all offices and workplaces to bring back staff, but employees should respect social distancing rules. Under the Irish plan to lift the lockdown, shopping centers will reopen in mid-June, and pubs will be allowed to return to business on June 29.

Ireland has so far confirmed 25,142 COVID-19 cases and 1,664 coronavirus-related deaths.