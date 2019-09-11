UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Army Bombards Several Locations In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Israel army bombards several locations in Gaza

Israeli military dawn on Wednesday conducted air raids in 15 different locations across the Gaza Strip, according to the military

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Israeli military dawn on Wednesday conducted air raids in 15 different locations across the Gaza Strip, according to the military.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents in Gaza, the attacks mainly took place in middle and north of the Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Yet, the attacks caused heavy damages in the areas.

"The attack was carried out in response to rocket fire launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier this night," Avichay Adraee an Israeli army spokesman tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli army said it intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel. The rockets forced Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu to end his electoral speech in Ashdod.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Israel Gaza From

Recent Stories

Development funds of Rs 69.8 bn released under Pub ..

1 minute ago

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan, Yemen

21 minutes ago

Work Ongoing to Prepare Normandy Four Summit in Se ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets climb at open

1 minute ago

Two youth drowned in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Pakistan contingent off to Iran for Asian Volleyba ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.