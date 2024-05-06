Open Menu

Israel Army Says 3 Soldiers Killed In Gaza Crossing Rocket Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Israel's military said a barrage of rockets fired earlier Sunday from the besieged Gaza Strip towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing had killed three soldiers and wounded a dozen others.

Three of the 12 wounded were in serious condition, the military told AFP.

The Palestinian group Hamas earlier claimed the rocket attack, which led Israeli authorities to close the crossing, used to deliver aid into Gaza.

The military said 14 rockets were fired at the crossing from an area adjacent to the Rafah crossing.

In response, the air force carried out a rapid response and destroyed the launchers from which the projectiles were fired, military spokesman Peter Lerner told journalists in an online briefing.

