UrduPoint.com

Israel Court Rejects Appeal Over Boy's Return To Italy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:48 PM

Israel court rejects appeal over boy's return to Italy

An Israeli court has rejected an appeal against the return to family members in Italy of a child who survived a cable car accident, after his grandfather was accused of illegally taking him to Israel

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :An Israeli court has rejected an appeal against the return to family members in Italy of a child who survived a cable car accident, after his grandfather was accused of illegally taking him to Israel.

Fourteen people, including the Israeli parents and younger brother of the six-year-old boy identified only as Eitan, were killed in the accident in Italy's northwestern Piedmont region in May.

Eitan had been entrusted by the Italian courts to his paternal aunt -- who lives in the northern Italian province of Pavia -- while his mother's family, living in Israel, had visiting rights.

The battle for custody of Eitan has captured headlines since his maternal grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, flew him to Israel on a private jet in September.

Peleg has insisted he drove Eitan from Italy to Switzerland before flying him back to Israel because Eitan's late parents had wanted him to be raised in the Jewish state.

A court in Tel Aviv ruled on October 25 that Eitan be returned to his family in Italy, a decision that was upheld on Thursday by the Tel Aviv district court.

"With all compassion for the pain of the minor's grandparents, we can only reject this appeal... We order the return of the minor to Italy within 15 days," its judges said in a verdict made public on Friday.

Peleg can still turn to the supreme court as a last resort.

An Italian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for Peleg on charges of "kidnapping, abduction and the detention of minors abroad", prosecutors said in a statement sent to AFP on Wednesday.

Also named on the arrest warrant is Israeli citizen Gabriel Alon Abutbul, whom prosecutors allege helped Peleg bring the child back on a private plane flight to Israel costing 42,000 Euros ($48,000).

Related Topics

Accident Supreme Court Israel Car Italy Switzerland May September October Jew Family All From Court

Recent Stories

U.S. state of New Mexico sees surging COVID-19 cas ..

U.S. state of New Mexico sees surging COVID-19 cases: NYT

4 minutes ago
 Youth kills woman,self over proposal refusal

Youth kills woman,self over proposal refusal

4 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces registration schedule

BISE Bahawalpur announces registration schedule

5 minutes ago
 Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burni ..

Polish Foreign Ministry Condemns German Flag Burning Incident During March in Wa ..

17 minutes ago
 More Migrants Arrive at Polish-Belarusian Border - ..

More Migrants Arrive at Polish-Belarusian Border - Polish Border Service

17 minutes ago
 Brazil beat Colombia to clinch World Cup berth

Brazil beat Colombia to clinch World Cup berth

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.