Israel PM Warns Of Rafah Offensive 'with Or Without' Gaza Truce Deal

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Israel PM warns of Rafah offensive 'with or without' Gaza truce deal

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday that the military would launch a ground offensive on Gaza's far-southern Rafah city "with or without" a truce deal being negotiated with the Palestinian group.

The hawkish premier issued the warning despite strong concerns raised by top ally Washington and hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to arrive in Israel on his latest middle East crisis tour.

"The idea that we will halt the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question," said Netanyahu, who was vowed to destroy the group over their October 7 attack that sparked the deadliest ever Gaza war.

"We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate the Palestinian group there with or without a deal, in order to achieve the total victory," he told families of some of the hostages still being held in Gaza, his office said.

