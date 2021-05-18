Israel Refuses to Allow Fuel Shipment For Gaza Power Station - Coordination Committee

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Israeli authorities have blocked a fuel shipment for the Gaza power station, Raed Fattouh, Head of the Coordination Committee for entry of goods in the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik.

On Monday, local media reported that the Israeli authorities had given the green light for a shipment of Qatari-bought fuel to Gaza, which is experiencing major electricity shortages amid the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Israeli authorities today refused permission to transport fuel for the power plant in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint," Fattouh told Sputnik.

According to Monday media reports, Gaza's electricity distribution company is expected to run out of fuel in two to three days, as fighting and airstrikes have damaged power lines.

Many households in the Gaza Strip are already getting only a few hours of power a day due to the closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel through which Gaza receives its fuel.