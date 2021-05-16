Israeli Forces Launch More Attacks, Causing Power Shutdown in Gaza City - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Power supply was cut off in Gaza City, the largest city in Palestine, as a result of Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip, a source told Sputnik.

"The Israeli Air Force simultaneously launched a series of rocket attacks on the Gaza Strip, the cities of Gaza - Khan Yunis, the northern area, and Rafah; electricity was cut off in the city of Gaza amid the strikes," the source said.

There have been reports of the main office of the Hamas political bureau having been destroyed in Gaza, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

The Israeli strikes came after the resumption of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip on the night from Saturday to Sunday.

According to Sputnik sources, the Israeli forces targeted a high-rise building in Gaza on Saturday, after warning its residents in advance. Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had struck a 15-story building that housed a number of international media such as the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

The IDF said the building was used by Hamas as their intelligence headquarters, among other things. The Israeli forces said sufficient time was given to people to leave the building before the attack.

On Saturday evening, the military wing of Palestine's Hamas, Qassam Brigades, announced that the movement was going to stop airstrikes against Israel's Tel Aviv for two hours starting from 10 p. m. local time on Saturday (19:00 GMT).

Qassam Brigades said after midnight that it had resumed strikes, launching rockets in the direction of Israel's Ashkelon, Ashdod and Beersheba, in response to the Israeli forces having destroyed residential buildings in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter shortly after midnight that multiple rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.