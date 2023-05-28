UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister To Travel To Central Europe To Bolster Ties With EU Allies

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister to Travel to Central Europe to Bolster Ties with EU Allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will travel to Central Europe on Sunday in a bid to bolster relations with the allies of the Jewish State in the European Union and seek their support of Israeli policy on Iran.

"The diplomatic visit to Central European countries is strengthening strategic coordination with our friends, allowing Israel to promote our political and economic interests on the continent," Cohen said in a statement.

"Friends of Israel in the EU are playing a central role in our relationship with a united Europefrom economic, cultural and technological cooperation to the joint fight against terrorism and Iran's nuclear project," he added.

Cohen will visit Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria and meet with senior government officials. This will be his seventh trip to the region in five months and the first ever visit to Slovakia of an Israeli foreign minister. He will also take part in a meeting of his Slovak, Austrian and Czech counterparts.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Europe Nuclear European Union Visit Austria Slovakia Croatia Hungary Sunday Jew From Government

Recent Stories

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Club wins Presidentâ€™s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins Presidentâ€™s Cup for Karate

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

5 hours ago
 Voters in TÃ¼rkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in TÃ¼rkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

5 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro Dâ€™Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro Dâ€™Italia podium

5 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.