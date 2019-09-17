Israeli Knesset Election Turnout Reached 26.8% by Noon - Election Commission

The turnout in the snap general election to Israel's unicameral parliament, the Knesset, has reached 26.8 percent by 12:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT), the highest since 1984, the Israeli Central Elections Committee announced Tuesday

"Voting rates throughout Israel at 12:00 a.m. local time were 26.8 percent ...

achieved its highest percentage of votes since 1984," the statement read.

According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the election has reached 36.5 percent by 2 PM local time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hastily summoned members of the Likud center-right party and Knesset for an emergency meeting at his residence in Jerusalem, in light of the turnout news, according to the i24NEWS news agency.