UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Knesset Election Turnout Reached 26.8% By Noon - Election Commission

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Israeli Knesset Election Turnout Reached 26.8% by Noon - Election Commission

The turnout in the snap general election to Israel's unicameral parliament, the Knesset, has reached 26.8 percent by 12:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT), the highest since 1984, the Israeli Central Elections Committee announced Tuesday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The turnout in the snap general election to Israel's unicameral parliament, the Knesset, has reached 26.8 percent by 12:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT), the highest since 1984, the Israeli Central Elections Committee announced Tuesday.

"Voting rates throughout Israel at 12:00 a.m. local time were 26.8 percent ...

achieved its highest percentage of votes since 1984," the statement read.

According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the election has reached 36.5 percent by 2 PM local time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hastily summoned members of the Likud center-right party and Knesset for an emergency meeting at his residence in Jerusalem, in light of the turnout news, according to the i24NEWS news agency.

Related Topics

Election Israel Parliament Jerusalem Election 2018

Recent Stories

Deripaska's Lawsuit Linked to Foreign Media Storie ..

3 minutes ago

PFA destroys 2800kg unhygienic meat, seals slaught ..

3 minutes ago

US to expand its cooperation with Pakistan: Ambass ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Board of Minerals asked to submit compreh ..

3 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed honours 6th batch of master’s gr ..

16 minutes ago

UAE-Spain political consultations meeting begins i ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.