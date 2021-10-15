UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister To Meet With Putin In Sochi To Discuss Middle East - Ambassador

Fri 15th October 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Russian resort city of Sochi where both leaders will discuss middle East issues, including Syria and Iran, on October 22, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said on Friday.

"One hundred percent. Both the issues of Syria and Iran. In general, the Middle East is still a topic of the highest political level, the most important topic," Ben Zvi told a press conference.

The ambassador further expressed confidence that the matter of bilateral relations will also be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

