Israeli warplanes carries out strikes in Gaza

Israeli warplanes, on Tuesday, carried out a series of strikes on sites and lands in Gaza City and the northern and central areas of the besieged strip

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 )

Palestinian sources said Israeli warplanes bombarded a land in central Gaza, in addition to lands in north and east of the Gaza Strip, and the internal security headquarters in Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Shelling caused material damage and no injuries were reported, the sources explained.