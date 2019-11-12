UrduPoint.com
Israeli Warplanes Carries Out Strikes In Gaza

Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

Israeli warplanes carries out strikes in Gaza

Israeli warplanes, on Tuesday, carried out a series of strikes on sites and lands in Gaza City and the northern and central areas of the besieged strip

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli warplanes, on Tuesday, carried out a series of strikes on sites and lands in Gaza City and the northern and central areas of the besieged strip.

Palestinian sources said Israeli warplanes bombarded a land in central Gaza, in addition to lands in north and east of the Gaza Strip, and the internal security headquarters in Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Shelling caused material damage and no injuries were reported, the sources explained.

