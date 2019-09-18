The leader of the Arab-Israeli Joint List Party, Ayman Odeh, said Wednesday that his party may support Benny Gantz, the leader of the main opposition party, Blue and White, to become prime minister

On Tuesday, Israel held a snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. The preliminary results indicated that the Blue and White party won 32 seats, while the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was one seat behind.

"We want to replace Netanyahu's government, but we are not in anyone's pocket and we have to hear many things from Gantz [before agreeing to recommend him]," Odeh said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

The politician noted, though, that he would like to remain in the opposition and become its leader. His party is expected to win 13 seats and would become the biggest opposition party in the Knesset if Likud and the Blue and White form a unity government.

The final results of the election will be presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.