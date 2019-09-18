UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Joint List Party May Support Candidacy Of Gantz For Prime Minister - Leader

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:02 PM

Israel's Joint List Party May Support Candidacy of Gantz for Prime Minister - Leader

The leader of the Arab-Israeli Joint List Party, Ayman Odeh, said Wednesday that his party may support Benny Gantz, the leader of the main opposition party, Blue and White, to become prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The leader of the Arab-Israeli Joint List Party, Ayman Odeh, said Wednesday that his party may support Benny Gantz, the leader of the main opposition party, Blue and White, to become prime minister.

On Tuesday, Israel held a snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. The preliminary results indicated that the Blue and White party won 32 seats, while the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was one seat behind.

"We want to replace Netanyahu's government, but we are not in anyone's pocket and we have to hear many things from Gantz [before agreeing to recommend him]," Odeh said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

The politician noted, though, that he would like to remain in the opposition and become its leader. His party is expected to win 13 seats and would become the biggest opposition party in the Knesset if Likud and the Blue and White form a unity government.

The final results of the election will be presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Parliament Jerusalem May September Post From Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Cultiv8 invests in FinTech start-up Wahed In ..

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler attends luncheon

5 minutes ago

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

20 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Nawaz appeal till Oc ..

3 minutes ago

Trump to Host Finland's President Niinisto on Octo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.