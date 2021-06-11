Italian 18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) An 18-year-old woman has died in Italy's Genoa after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot and developed a blood clot, the ANSA news agency reported, adding that the exact cause of the death is yet to be determined.

According to the Italian media outlet, Camilla Canepa was vaccinated on May 25.

The woman's death raised concerns about the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on younger people.

According to Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti, Canepa's case should not be speculated on and "the option of using AstraZeneca for everyone on a voluntary basis was not invented by the regional governments or by a Dr Strangelove, it was suggested by the top technical-scientific bodies in order to increase vaccinations and, therefore, prevent deaths.

"

Although AstraZeneca has been approved for people over 18 years old, Italy recommends it to those over 60 due to rare cases of blood clots.

The immunization campaign in Italy was launched on December 27, 2020, with the intention to cover 80% of the population and reach national immunity by the end of September.