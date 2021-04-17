Italian Culture Workers Bring 1,000 Equipment Bags to Central Rome Demanding State Support

Italian cultural workers and organizers of public events on Saturday brought trunks with equipment to Rome's Piazza del Popolo square demanding state support and lifting government restrictive measures, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Italian cultural workers and organizers of public events on Saturday brought trunks with equipment to Rome's Piazza del Popolo square demanding state support and lifting government restrictive measures, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The participants of the protest previously promised to bring 1,000 equipment bags to an open area in Rome to express outrage over their financial losses and the lack of government assistance to the industry, which has been frozen for more than one year.

Sputnik's correspondent assessed that the protesters did, in fact, bring some 1,000 bags. They came dressed in black masks and black T-shirts with a slogan that reads "I am organizing events.

" Each protester symbolically stood in front of every trunk.

"We need support that will allow us to work without interruption, because otherwise we see a fake cancellation of measures, when we cannot cover the costs without the public. It is about stability and balance," a participant told Sputnik.

The protest lasted for one and a half hours in a peaceful manner.

Since last week, many cities in Italy, including Rome and Milan, were hit by various protests against the restrictions imposed by the authorities on the activities of businesses over the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these protests culminated in clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces.