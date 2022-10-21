Italian President Instructs Meloni to Form Government

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday instructed Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni to form a new government, and she already presented its composition.

"President Sergio Mattarella received Giorgia Meloni and invited her to form a government.

She accepted the mandate and presented the composition of ministers to the president," Ugo Zampetti, the secretary general of the president's office, said.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new council of ministers will take place at the Quirinal Palace on Saturday, Zampetti added.