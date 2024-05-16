China To See Stable Growth In ICT Spending Amid AI Boom: IDC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) China's spending on information and communications technology (ICT) is projected to experience steady growth as various industries adopt the latest wave of digital transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI).
According to global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), China's ICT spending is expected to increase by 9.8 percent year-on-year in 2024, surpassing the global average by two percentage points.
IDC further predicts that the growth rate of ICT spending in China may reach 10.2 percent year-on-year in 2025, continuing to outpace the global average.
"We are observing that the ICT sector is entering a new phase of transformation characterized by extensive integration of AI," said Wu Lianfeng, IDC China's vice president and chief research analyst, during the IDC Directions 2024 event held in Beijing on Wednesday.
According to Wu, many Chinese firms have prioritized leveraging AI to drive business growth.
In particular, the financial sector and retail industry in China are expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of over 20 percent in spending on digital transformation from 2024 to 2027.
IDC also predicts strong growth in spending on generative AI in China. A recent study revealed that approximately 28 percent of the surveyed enterprises achieved a return on investment within one year after investing in generative AI.
In recent years, China has been actively promoting the integration of digital technologies across various industries. The government's work report for this year announced the launch of the AI Plus initiative, aimed at boosting the development of the digital economy.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From World
-
Climate change could force Bangkok to move, official warns49 seconds ago
-
Easyjet CEO flies out in 2025 after seven years1 minute ago
-
Netflix to release second season of "3 Body Problem"1 minute ago
-
New Dutch coalition govt wants 'strictest' asylum policy21 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Deputy Governor attends Norway Embassy National Day Ceremony21 minutes ago
-
The Greatest, the Baddest and the Best: six undisputed heavyweight champions31 minutes ago
-
Putin says 'grateful' to China for Ukraine peace 'initiatives'41 minutes ago
-
KACST, Almarai Company unveil Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity strategy & new identity51 minutes ago
-
Siemens to sell electrical motors business to KPS51 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM in 'very serious' condition after assassination attempt51 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says halted Russian 'advance' in some Kharkiv zones1 hour ago
-
Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world1 hour ago