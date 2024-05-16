Netflix To Release Second Season Of "3 Body Problem"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The hit Netflix series "3 Body Problem," adapted from the sci-fi trilogy by Hugo Award winner Liu Cixin, will return for a new season, the copyright holder Three-Body Universe confirmed on Thursday, following an earlier announcement by Netflix.
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo will return as the executive producers of the new season, according to the U.S. streaming entertainment platform Netflix.
Adapted from Liu's "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy, the series has been viewed more than 46 million times on Netflix's streaming platform since its debut in late March.
The Netflix adaptation has sparked a new round of global interest in Liu's novels as well as heated debates on the series' significant departure from the original story.
The Shanghai-based Three-Body Universe Cultural Development Co., Ltd. manages the copyrights of "The Three-Body Problem," except original book publication.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From World
-
Climate change could force Bangkok to move, official warns3 minutes ago
-
China to see stable growth in ICT spending amid AI boom: IDC3 minutes ago
-
Easyjet CEO flies out in 2025 after seven years3 minutes ago
-
New Dutch coalition govt wants 'strictest' asylum policy23 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Deputy Governor attends Norway Embassy National Day Ceremony23 minutes ago
-
The Greatest, the Baddest and the Best: six undisputed heavyweight champions33 minutes ago
-
Putin says 'grateful' to China for Ukraine peace 'initiatives'43 minutes ago
-
KACST, Almarai Company unveil Almarai Prize for Scientific Creativity strategy & new identity53 minutes ago
-
Siemens to sell electrical motors business to KPS53 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM in 'very serious' condition after assassination attempt53 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says halted Russian 'advance' in some Kharkiv zones1 hour ago
-
Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world1 hour ago