ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Italy's coronavirus count has crossed the quarter-of-a-million threshold, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The number of deaths has passed 35,000, while almost 202,000 people have recovered.

Nearly 13,000 patients are isolating at home, while 771 are receiving treatment in hospitals, 43 of them are in intensive care.

The health authority has estimated that roughly 1.5 million people in Italy, or 2.5 percent of the population, have immunity against the virus. It conducted 64,660 seroprevalence tests from May 25 to July 15.