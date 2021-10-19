TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Japanese government is still analyzing the type of missiles that North Korea launched earlier on Tuesday, and believes this could be submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"The National Security Council convened for a meeting. We are currently analyzing details, including the possibility that it could be a SLMB," Kishida told reporters.

If this is confirmed, this will be the first SLBM launch since October 2019.