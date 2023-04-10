Japan Innovation Party Doubles Its Result in Regional Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) improved its standing twofold in the regional elections, according to voting results released on Monday.

Regional elections were held across Japan on Sunday, with voters selecting prefectural governors, mayors and members of prefectural and municipal assemblies.

Nippon Ishin won 124 seats in assemblies in 18 prefectures, which is over two times more than during the previous elections, when the party secured 59 seats.

In the Osaka prefecture and the city of Osaka, Nippon Ishin-backed candidates won over half of all the seats.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party won 1,153 seats out of 2,260 across the country and was able to secure leadership in almost all of Japan's legislative assemblies except Osaka.

A second round of regional elections in smaller cities, towns, and villages is scheduled to take place across Japan on April 23.