TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Japanese shipping company Asahi Tanker on Thursday announced that it has ordered the construction of the world's first tankers running on electric power.

"Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd. (President: Kazunori Nakai; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) today announced that it has ordered two of the world's first zero-emission electric-powered tankers ... They will be powered completely by large-capacity lithium ion batteries and are slated to go into service as bunker vessels in Tokyo Bay," the company said in a statement.

Asahi has contracted Koa Sangyou and Imura Zosen shipyards to deliver the vessels in March 2022 and 2023.

"Adoption of various automated equipment and digital tools including internet of Things (IoT) will reduce crews' onboard workload and increase the ship's operating efficiency," the company added.

The tankers will be built according to the design developed by e5 Lab company, created by Asahi Tanker, Exeno Yamamizu, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Mitsubishi to develop technological solutions for potential issues with the Japanese shipping, such as greenhouse gas emissions and labor shortages.