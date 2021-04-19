(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi has been detained in Myanmar's Yangon and was transferred to prison, The Japan Times reports.

Kitazumi, who had previously worked for the Nikkei business daily, was detained at his home in Yangon on Sunday night. According to The Japan Times, the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed his detention on Monday.

The journalist's home was reportedly searched and his personal belongings were seized.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency on Monday that the Japanese embassy was seeking information regarding Kitazumi's detention.

Suga vowed to protect Japanese nationals in Myanmar.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and saying it was determined to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over.

Kitazumi was previously detained in Myanmar in February, while covering the protests.