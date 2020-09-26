UrduPoint.com
Japan's New Prime Minister Says Ready To Meet With N. Korea's Kim 'Without Any Conditions'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in his address to the UN General Assembly that he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without any conditions.

"As the new Prime Minister of Japan, I am ready to meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un without any conditions," Suga said on Friday.

"Establishing a constructive relationship between Japan and North Korea will not only serve the interests of both sides but will also greatly contribute to regional peace and stability."

