Jeenbekov Qualifies Bishkek Riots as Attempt to Cease Power, Calls for Peaceful Settlement

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov qualified the events that enfolded in his country this night as an attempt to illegally cease power, and called on political parties leaders to urge their supporters to leave the streets.

On Monday, around 2,000 supporters of Kyrgyz political parties that failed to gain seats in the parliament as a result of the elections gathered in the center of Bishkek, calling for a new vote. The riots continued into Tuesday and escalated into clashes between protesters and law enforcers. Protesters even broke into the White House building, hosting the parliament and the presidential administration, and also freed from custody ex-President Almazbek Atambayev.

"Last night, some political forces made an attempt to illegally cease the state power. They violated the public order, using the results of the elections as a pretext," Jeenbekov said in a statement, released by his press service.

The Kyrgyz leader added he had tasked the Central Election Commission with conducting a thorough probe into the possible violations during the vote, and even annulling the results, if necessary.

"I call on the leaders of political parties to calm their supporters down and remove them from the spots where they are gathered. I call on all my compatriots to maintain peace and resist the calls of provocateurs. Peace and safety in our country is what really matters. I call on all the forces to put the fate of our country above political ambitions and act within the legal framework," Jeenbekov stressed.

The president also said he had warned law enforcement agents against "opening fire" and "shedding blood."