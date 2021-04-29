UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JF-17 Fighter Jet Gets J-20's Combat Missile: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

JF-17 fighter jet gets J-20's combat missile: reports

The latest, upgraded version of the JF-17 fighter jet has recently been spotted equipped with China's most advanced air-to-air combat missile that is also used by China's J-20 stealth aircraft, with military observers saying on Thursday that the weapon will give the China-Pakistan jointly developed light fighter the upper hand against its counterparts in dogfights and make it one of the world's best in its class

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The latest, upgraded version of the JF-17 fighter jet has recently been spotted equipped with China's most advanced air-to-air combat missile that is also used by China's J-20 stealth aircraft, with military observers saying on Thursday that the weapon will give the China-Pakistan jointly developed light fighter the upper hand against its counterparts in dogfights and make it one of the world's best in its class.

A photo recently circulating on social media shows a JF-17 Block 3 fighter jet with the serial number '3001' on a test flight, Global Times quoting eastday.com, a Shanghai-based news website, reported.

This is the first time the aircraft with this particular serial number has been seen by the general public, and a PL-10 air-to-air combat missile can be seen on the tip of each of its wings, the report said, without revealing the date and location.

As the short-range combat missile also used by China's most advanced J-20 stealth fighter jet and others, the PL-10 represents the highest level of its kind, and previous JF-17s are equipped with the old PL-5.

Observers said that the PL-10 equipped by the JF-17 Block 3 is likely an export variation, the PL-10E, which made its debut at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.

The PL-10E is a domestically developed, fourth generation air-to-air missile, and is one of the most advanced in the world that is on par with the US'AIM-9X, Liang Xiaogeng, chief designer of the missile, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the exhibition in 2018.

Thanks to its infrared-homing, extreme aerodynamic design and other advanced technologies, no aircraft, even stealth ones, can escape from the PL-10, eastday.

com reported, also citing Liang.

With the PL-10, the JF-17 Block 3 will gain tremendous dogfight capability and have an edge even against its heavier opposing counterparts in homeland air defense, a Beijing-based military expert told the Global Times, requesting anonymity.

In addition to the PL-10, the JF-17 Block 3 also received a more advanced radar, as China Central Television reported on Saturday that the fighter jet is equipped with the KLJ-7A airborne active electronically scanned array fire control radar.

The radar is of the most advanced level in the world, Hu Mingchun, director of the No.14 Research Institute at the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Co, told at the 9th World Radar Expo in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, last week.

The first JF-17 Block 3 prototype, with serial number '3000', was taken into the skies for the first time in December 2019 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Other technologies, including a new and larger holographic wide-angle head-up display and integrated cockpit display similar to the one used by the J-20, in addition to an advanced infrared missile approach warning system used by the J-10C, J-16 and J-20 fighter jets, are also used on the JF-17 Block 3.

The JF-17 Block 3 will be one of the world's most powerful light fighter jets, experts said.

The Block 1 and 2 versions of the JF-17 can also use new radars and missiles for upgrades, analysts said.

Related Topics

Fire World Technology China Social Media Zhuhai Nanjing Chengdu December 2018 2019 TV From Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs104,200 per tol ..

40 seconds ago

COVID-19 Infection Rate in Moscow Exceeds Country- ..

41 seconds ago

Imran Khan voted "personality of week" in Al-Jazee ..

43 seconds ago

Tarin for early completion of Pakistan Single Wind ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.