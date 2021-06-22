Kabul Urges UN to Set Up Doha Peace Deal Monitoring Mechanism, Says Taliban Not Compliant

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Tuesday urged the international community to establish a monitoring mechanism to verify the implementation by the Taliban of the Doha peace agreement.

"In a couple of weeks, the foreign troops' withdrawal will be completed and the international community will, unfortunately, see for itself that the Taliban will not have met any of their obligations under the Doha peace agreement," Atmar said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Islamic Republic.

"A monitoring mechanism should be established by the international community to verify the implementation of the Doha peace agreement and the UN Security Council resolution 2513," he said.