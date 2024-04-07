Open Menu

Kasatkina Battles Past Pegula To Reach Charleston Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Kasatkina battles past Pegula to reach Charleston final

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Russia's Daria Kasatkina advanced to the final of the WTA Charleston Open clay court tournament on Saturday after a three-set semi-final victory over top-seeded American Jessica Pegula.

Kasatkina, who needed a lengthy medical timeout in the third set, booked her place in Sunday's final after prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) in 2hr 45min against home hope Pegula.

The Russian fourth seed finished the semi-final with her right leg heavily strapped after a gruelling scrap against her opponent.

Kasatkina looked to be in trouble in the final set tie-break after Pegula raced into a 3-1 lead.

But the 26-year-old -- who won the Charleston crown in 2017 -- showed great courage to rally back and take control.

She moved to double match point at 6-4 in the tie-break after Pegula smacked a return into the net.

Pegula saved the first match point after Kasatkina hit a forehand long, but the Russian made no mistake on the next point, whipping a superb crosscourt forehand beyond her opponent to seal victory.

The defeat marked a disappointing end to the tournament for Pegula, who had advanced to the last four after an incredible Houdini act in the quarter-finals when she saved four match points before squeezing past Victoria Azarenka.

"One day you're winning match from match points, next day, you're going to lose," Kasatkina said after Saturday's win. "I call it 'tennis drama' -- it has to be like this."

Kasatkina will play another American, the in-form Danielle Collins, in Sunday's final.

Collins, brimming with confidence following her recent Miami Open victory, took down Greek third seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-3 to continue her recent fine run of form in what is the final season of her career.

The world number 22 is now on a 12-match unbeaten streak and Saturday's win means she has won 21 matches this year -- tied for third best on tour alongside Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Fine Victoria Lead Charleston Miami Sunday 2017 From Best Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

60 minutes ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

10 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

11 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

11 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

11 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

11 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

11 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

11 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

12 hours ago

More Stories From World