Kasatkina Battles Past Pegula To Reach Charleston Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Russia's Daria Kasatkina advanced to the final of the WTA Charleston Open clay court tournament on Saturday after a three-set semi-final victory over top-seeded American Jessica Pegula.
Kasatkina, who needed a lengthy medical timeout in the third set, booked her place in Sunday's final after prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) in 2hr 45min against home hope Pegula.
The Russian fourth seed finished the semi-final with her right leg heavily strapped after a gruelling scrap against her opponent.
Kasatkina looked to be in trouble in the final set tie-break after Pegula raced into a 3-1 lead.
But the 26-year-old -- who won the Charleston crown in 2017 -- showed great courage to rally back and take control.
She moved to double match point at 6-4 in the tie-break after Pegula smacked a return into the net.
Pegula saved the first match point after Kasatkina hit a forehand long, but the Russian made no mistake on the next point, whipping a superb crosscourt forehand beyond her opponent to seal victory.
The defeat marked a disappointing end to the tournament for Pegula, who had advanced to the last four after an incredible Houdini act in the quarter-finals when she saved four match points before squeezing past Victoria Azarenka.
"One day you're winning match from match points, next day, you're going to lose," Kasatkina said after Saturday's win. "I call it 'tennis drama' -- it has to be like this."
Kasatkina will play another American, the in-form Danielle Collins, in Sunday's final.
Collins, brimming with confidence following her recent Miami Open victory, took down Greek third seed Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-3 to continue her recent fine run of form in what is the final season of her career.
The world number 22 is now on a 12-match unbeaten streak and Saturday's win means she has won 21 matches this year -- tied for third best on tour alongside Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From World
-
Golf's civil war rumbles on even in Masters week24 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Estoril ATP results - collated1 hour ago
-
Arsenal return to Premier League summit as Man City cruise9 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated9 hours ago
-
Buttler trumps Kohli in battle of IPL tons as Rajasthan win9 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - 2nd update9 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results10 hours ago
-
Denmark holds 'funeral' for a polluted fjord10 hours ago
-
Denmark clears Christiania's hippy cannabis paradise10 hours ago
-
Slovaks vote for president in tight clash amid Ukraine divide10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update11 hours ago
-
Thunberg detained twice at Dutch climate protest11 hours ago