Kazakh, Turkish carriers suspend Russia flights

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said Friday they were temporary suspending flights to Russia, after sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military incursion in Ukraine.

The companies made the decision because of uncertainties over insurance of aircraft bound for Russia, they said in separate press releases.

Flights to Turkey and Kazakhstan have been some of the few routes out of Russia, since most European countries closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

Turkey's Pegasus told AFP it would be stopping flights from Saturday.

The country's flagship carrier Turkish Airlines said flights to and from Russia will "continue for the moment." prices for Moscow-Istanbul tickets soared in the last week, as many scrambled to leave Russia on one of the few routes left out of the country.

Kazakhstan's Air Astana, which operates flights to several destinations in Russia said it was seeking to "restore flights as soon as possible".

The carrier's decision means there are no direct connections between Moscow and Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, representatives of two travel agencies in Almaty told AFP.