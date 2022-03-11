UrduPoint.com

Kazakh, Turkish Carriers Suspend Russia Flights

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Kazakh, Turkish carriers suspend Russia flights

Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said Friday they were temporary suspending flights to Russia, after sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military incursion in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said Friday they were temporary suspending flights to Russia, after sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military incursion in Ukraine.

The companies made the decision because of uncertainties over insurance of aircraft bound for Russia, they said in separate press releases.

Flights to Turkey and Kazakhstan have been some of the few routes out of Russia, since most European countries closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

Turkey's Pegasus told AFP it would be stopping flights from Saturday.

The country's flagship carrier Turkish Airlines said flights to and from Russia will "continue for the moment." prices for Moscow-Istanbul tickets soared in the last week, as many scrambled to leave Russia on one of the few routes left out of the country.

Kazakhstan's Air Astana, which operates flights to several destinations in Russia said it was seeking to "restore flights as soon as possible".

The carrier's decision means there are no direct connections between Moscow and Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, representatives of two travel agencies in Almaty told AFP.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Budget Astana Almaty Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Hassan Ali is likely to play the 2nd T ..

Pak Vs Aus: Hassan Ali is likely to play the 2nd Test match

10 minutes ago
 Evidence of wind, possible water erosion found on ..

Evidence of wind, possible water erosion found on Mars: study

2 minutes ago
 Sanitation of city Narowal reviewed

Sanitation of city Narowal reviewed

2 minutes ago
 Biden will announce Russia to be stripped of trade ..

Biden will announce Russia to be stripped of trade status: source

2 minutes ago
 All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive ..

All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive after sedate start

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>