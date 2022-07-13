Kazakhstan, EU Intend to Strengthen Cooperation in Transport Sector - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Kazakhstan and the European Union are aimed at deepening cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, the Kazakh foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the parties also discussed energy and food security.

On Tuesday, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko met with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala to discuss further strengthening of the enhanced cooperation between the parties.

"Both parties highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation in the transport and logistics sector and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The importance of ensuring energy and food security was also emphasized," the ministry said in a statement.

The EU is traditionally ranked first place among the trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan. Trade turnover in January-May amounted to $16.5 billion, which is 55.5% higher than in the same period last year. The increase in investments from EU countries for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 31.3%, while more than 4,000 companies with European participation operate in the country, the ministry added.