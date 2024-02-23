Kenya bids solemn farewell to marathon sensation Kiptum

Chepkorio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Top athletes and dignitaries led hundreds of mourners at the funeral Friday of Kenya's world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum in the nation's athletics heartland where he was born, trained and died.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car crash on February 11, just months after shattering the marathon record in Chicago.

President William Ruto and World Athletics head Sebastian Coe were among those attending the funeral in the Rift Valley town of Chepkorio.

"Kelvin's achievements were extraordinary. That he should have scaled such heights at such a young age in itself is almost unique," Coe told AFP Thursday after his arrival in Kenya.

Kiptum ran the Chicago race in October in two hours and 35 seconds, slicing 34 seconds off the previous fastest time set by his Kenyan rival, the marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

While Kiptum only competed in three marathons, he won all of the races, posting three of the seven fastest times in history for the event. His sudden death has left Kenya, and the wider athletics community, reeling.

"Fare thee well champ," was the front-page headline on Kenya's leading Daily Nation newspaper.

Mourners, including 1,500m record-holder Faith Kipyegon, started arriving at the funeral venue at dawn, some wearing black T-shirts with a picture of Kiptum emblazoned across the front.

They viewed the body, laid out in a half-open casket on a red carpet, as a choir sang religious songs.

Four giant screens were mounted to stream the event for the many villagers gathered outside the venue.

Hundreds of people had turned out Thursday as Kiptum's coffin was taken from the Rift Valley town of Eldoret to his home village of Chepkorio.

And in the nation's capital Nairobi hundreds of people joined a solemn candlelight vigil, paying an emotional tribute to the rising star who had been the overwhelming favourite for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After the funeral ceremony, Kiptum will be laid to rest in Naiberi, near Eldoret, where the government has built a new home for the family of the national hero.

Police said Kiptum was driving near Eldoret at around 11:00 pm on February 11 when his car careered off the road into a ditch and hit a tree. Kenya's chief government pathologist, Johansen Oduor, said on Wednesday the results of an autopsy showed Kiptum had suffered severe head injuries. Toxicology tests were still under way, he added.

Kiptum's Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana, 36, also died in the crash.

Hakizimana, who had trained Kiptum since 2019, was laid to rest in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Wednesday.

Known for maintaining a gruelling training schedule that sometimes topped 300 kilometres (190 miles) a week, Kiptum had recently announced he was hoping to smash the mythic two-hour mark at the Rotterdam Marathon in April.

