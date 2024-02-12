Kenyan Marathon World Record-holder Kiptum Killed In Car Crash
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.
The favourite for the Paris 2024 Olympics was driving from Kaptagat to Eldoret in the Rift Valley of western Kenya around 11 pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday when his car came off the road and hit a tree.
Kiptum, a father of two, and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed while a woman passenger was seriously injured, police said.
"He lost control and veered off-road entering into a ditch on his left side. He drove in the ditch for about 60 metres (yards) before hitting a big tree," said an official police report from Elegyo Marakwet County where the accident occurred.
It said Kiptum and Hakizimana died on the spot while the passenger Sharon Chepkurui Kosgei was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
