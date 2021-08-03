UrduPoint.com

Khalilzad To Meet With Counterparts From Russia, China, Pakistan In Coming Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:55 PM

Khalilzad to Meet With Counterparts From Russia, China, Pakistan in Coming Days

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday he plans to meet with his extended "Troika" colleagues from Russia, China and Pakistan in the coming days to discuss the situation in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday he plans to meet with his extended "Troika" colleagues from Russia, China and Pakistan in the coming days to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

"We have a troika plus entity that we have established a couple of years ago that was Russia and China and ourselves and Pakistan, that we have issued similar statements and I will be meeting with them in a few days," Khalizad said at an event with the Aspen Security Forum.

