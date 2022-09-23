UrduPoint.com

Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, France Monitoring Vote On Joining Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, France Monitoring Vote on Joining Russia

Observers from the United States and France are monitoring the course of the referendum in the Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region of Ukraine, spokeswoman of the local election commission, Marina Zakharova, said on Friday

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Observers from the United States and France are monitoring the course of the referendum in the Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region of Ukraine, spokeswoman of the local election commission, Marina Zakharova, said on Friday.

"Foreign observers have already arrived, they are representatives of two countries - France and the United States. They expressed a desire to travel to remote areas of the Kherson region, and we provided them with such an opportunity. At the moment they are working with our voters," Zakharova told reporters.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his support for referenda, causing a backlash from the Western countries. In particular, on Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that the bloc would impose new sanctions on Russia's leadership and people involved in organizing referenda.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan France Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Independence United States February September From

Recent Stories

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of En ..

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of Energy Security - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: minist ..

Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: ministry

2 minutes ago
 Son's late free-kick secures S. Korean draw agains ..

Son's late free-kick secures S. Korean draw against Costa Rica

2 minutes ago
 Governor urges students to contribute towards floo ..

Governor urges students to contribute towards flood relief

5 minutes ago
 Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, ..

Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, Limit Nuclear Cooperation - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.