Kherson Region to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia - Local Authorities

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Kherson region will hold a referendum on joining Russia, and at least 60-70% of the population will agree to becoming a part of Russia, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"When we come to the referendum, which we will still hold so that there are no questions, then the population of the Kherson region will vote, at least 60 or even 70 percent, will vote for joining the Russian Federation," Stremousov said.