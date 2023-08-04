MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Ukraine attempted to attack a Russian naval base in the city of Novorossiysk overnight with two unmanned boats, which were detected and destroyed by Russia's warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"This night, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack the Novorossiysk naval base with two unmanned sea boats," the ministry said, adding that the boats were "visually detected and destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of Russian ships guarding the outer raid of the naval base."

Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that the Russian military repulsed the attack, adding that there was no material damage or casualties in the attack.