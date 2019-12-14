Kiev Engaged in Manipulations Instead of Implementing Minsk Deals - LPR Foreign Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Ukrainian authorities are engaged in manipulations instead of implementing the Minsk agreements on Donbas, self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Foreign Minister, LPR representative at the talks in Minsk, Vladislav Deinego, said commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words about the possibility of changing a number of clauses in the accords.

"The external appearance of the change of power after the 2019 elections essentially did not change anything on the political map of Ukraine.

The current Ukrainian authorities, instead of fulfilling their obligations under Minsk, continue to engage in manipulations in exactly the same way as [ex-president of Ukraine Petro] Poroshenko tried to," Deinego said in a statement.

"Only through consistent and steady fulfillment of their obligations do the parties to the conflict have a chance of peaceful coexistence. Any attempts to evade or revise [the accords] may provoke a complete loss of the foundations of settlement," he said.