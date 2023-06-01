UrduPoint.com

Kiev Urges Canada To Accelerate Arms Supplies, Give Direct Access To Producers - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Kiev Urges Canada to Accelerate Arms Supplies, Give Direct Access to Producers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ukraine has privately expressed Canada its dissatisfaction with the pace of arms deliveries and called for direct access to the Canadian defense sector, Canadian CBC broadcaster reported.

Officials in Kiev told the Canadian government behind closed doors that weapons supplies should be carried out quicker and urged it to create more structured delivery system and let Ukraine speak with Canadian defense manufacturers directly, according to the report, issued on Wednesday.

Additionally, the news outlet reported that Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov addressed the annual trade exhibition of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security on Wednesday to bypass the country's government.

He expressed hope that the new version of Canada's defense strategy will incorporate a strong commitment to military support for Kiev. While it is unknown when exactly this document will be published, the international community is pressing Ottawa to finalize it as soon as possible, preferably before the July NATO summit in Lithuania, according to the report.

Canada, alongside other Western nations, has been supplying weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's military operation. Its support, worth over $1 billion, included tanks, armored vehicles, howitzers and various defense systems.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada Vehicles Ottawa Kiev Lithuania July Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

9 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

11 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.