Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Kirby on US Denying Visas to Reporters Traveling With Lavrov: These Are Propaganda Organs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Monday labeled Russian state media as propaganda organs while commenting on the US failure to provide visas to journalists who were supposed to travel with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to New York.

"Russian state media, these are propaganda organs, and we feel like it is important to speak up and stand up for freedom of the press, a free press, an independent press that is able to do its job freely," Kirby told CNN.

