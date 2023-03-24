Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Uss Says Does Not Know Whereabouts of Son

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region, Alexander Uss, said on Friday that he did not know the whereabouts of his son, who escaped from house arrest in Italy.

On Thursday, the media reported that Artem Uss broke his electronic monitoring bracelet and fled from a flat in Milan where he was supposed to stay under house arrest.

"I do not know his whereabouts, nor the details of what happened," the governor told reporters.

In addition, Uss expressed the opinion that his son was the victim of a geopolitical game.

Artem Uss was arrested on a US warrant on October 17, 2022, at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, from where he was about to fly to Turkey. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. Uss pleaded not guilty and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States. On Tuesday, the Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite him to the US.