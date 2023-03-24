UrduPoint.com

Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Uss Says Does Not Know Whereabouts Of Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Krasnoyarsk Region Governor Uss Says Does Not Know Whereabouts of Son

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region, Alexander Uss, said on Friday that he did not know the whereabouts of his son, who escaped from house arrest in Italy.

On Thursday, the media reported that Artem Uss broke his electronic monitoring bracelet and fled from a flat in Milan where he was supposed to stay under house arrest.

"I do not know his whereabouts, nor the details of what happened," the governor told reporters.

In addition, Uss expressed the opinion that his son was the victim of a geopolitical game.

Artem Uss was arrested on a US warrant on October 17, 2022, at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, from where he was about to fly to Turkey. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. Uss pleaded not guilty and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States. On Tuesday, the Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite him to the US.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Turkey Milan Krasnoyarsk Italy United States Money October Media From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

10 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

15 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

7 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.