Kremlin Ahead of Geneva Summit: Many Issues Need to Be Discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Many issues need to be discussed to restart work processes between the United States and Russia ahead of the Wednesday summit in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We need to sort out, dismantle all the rubble. Our diplomatic property, the inability of our employees to work, the lack of dialogue on such sensitive areas as the fight against terrorism, information security, and so on. All this needs to be made up, all this needs to be discussed in order to restart these processes, if, of course, the political will is stated for that today," Peskov told the Channel One Russia broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will make a decision on what to do with the heads of diplomatic missions.

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US ambassador John Sullivan arrived in their countries for consultations this spring. Both diplomats will be present at the summit in Geneva.