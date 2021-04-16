MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refrained from commenting on the verbal blunders made by US President Joe Biden during his address on new sanctions against Russia.

In the address late on Thursday, Biden misused "escalation" for "vaccination" and mispronounced the last name of Russian President Vladimir Putin as "Klutin."

"To be honest, I did not notice any slip of the tongue. You know that the US pronunciation differs from the British, sometimes it is not as clear, but, then again, we are talking about a head of state.

So, let's not discuss the verbal lapses," Peskov told journalists.

The spokesman said such discussions were more fitting for mass media.

Biden made the address on the heels of a new batch of sanctions against Russia, which included a ban on purchasing Russian sovereign debt for US entities and sanctions against 32 Russian individuals and companies, including tech firms allegedly responsible for cyber activities against the United States. Washington also expelled ten personnel of Russian diplomatic missions.