UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Declines To Comment On Petition By Soldiers' Mothers To End Special Operation

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Petition by Soldiers' Mothers to End Special Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday declined to comment on a petition filed by mothers of mobilized and conscript soldiers calling for an end to Russia's special operation in Ukraine, saying he had not seen it.

On Sunday, an initiative group of mothers of mobilized and conscript soldiers, together with Russia's Feminist Anti-War Resistance movement, launched a petition on change.org, asking for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and the return of all Russian soldiers home.

"No, you know, unfortunately, I haven't seen it, so I cannot comment. To be honest, I don't know what kind of organization it is, so I can't say anything," Peskov told a briefing, when asked to comment on the petition.

Asked about the Kremlin's attitude to the initiative, given that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with mothers of soldiers last week, Peskov also refrained from providing any assessments, saying he didn't "understand what kind of act it is and what they (mothers) mean.

"

"I haven't read it, so it would be wrong to comment without reading it," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country on September 21, the day after the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, scheduled referendums on accession to Russia.

The partial mobilization was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Ukrainian- and Russian-controlled territories, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. He said only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists, would be mobilized. The partial mobilization was declared over on October 29.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Reading September October Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

1 hour ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.