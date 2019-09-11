(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin does not know if Oleg Smolenkov, described as a US spy in the media, was an informant, this is a question for the special services that are doing their job, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Kremlin does not know if Oleg Smolenkov, described as a US spy in the media, was an informant, this is a question for the special services that are doing their job, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the United States decided to extract its informant in Russia in 2017. Some media then reported that the person in question may have been Smolenkov. Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Smolenkov had worked for the presidential administration for a few years, but was not a top official.

"As for foreign spies working under someone's nose, let me leave this without a comment.

In this case, I can state there was this person on staff, he was fired, whether he was a spy or not, we don't know. It is a question for the special services. They are doing their job," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin would draw any conclusions from the situation.

"Did he have access to special services' data? No, I cannot confirm this. He definitely worked for a few years," Peskov told reporters when asked about Smolenkov's work for Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and his access to classified information.