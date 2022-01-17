UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Following Poroshenko's Return To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Not Following Poroshenko's Return to Kiev

The Kremlin is not following former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's return to Kiev but notes that the situation in the neighboring country is getting difficult for opponents of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Kremlin is not following former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's return to Kiev but notes that the situation in the neighboring country is getting difficult for opponents of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, we are not following this. ...he is one of the political opponents of President Zelenskyy, he is in the opposition, but this is not a question for us to follow the situation closely. In general, now Zelensky's political opponents are having a hard time in Ukraine, this is obvious, we are fixing this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev Opposition

Recent Stories

Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, ..

Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Dro ..

6 minutes ago
 Motorway Police exhorts motorists to avoid visitin ..

Motorway Police exhorts motorists to avoid visiting hill stations amid snowfall

6 minutes ago
 Rising star Korda out of Covid isolation to claim ..

Rising star Korda out of Covid isolation to claim Norrie scalp

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin on US Remark on New Russian Bases in Latin ..

Kremlin on US Remark on New Russian Bases in Latin America: Russia Thinks of Own ..

6 minutes ago
 No decision on closure of schools yet: NCOC

No decision on closure of schools yet: NCOC

37 minutes ago
 Estonia's Request for NATO Troops Proof Russia's C ..

Estonia's Request for NATO Troops Proof Russia's Concerns Justified - Kremlin

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.