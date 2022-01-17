(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Kremlin is not following former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's return to Kiev but notes that the situation in the neighboring country is getting difficult for opponents of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, we are not following this. ...he is one of the political opponents of President Zelenskyy, he is in the opposition, but this is not a question for us to follow the situation closely. In general, now Zelensky's political opponents are having a hard time in Ukraine, this is obvious, we are fixing this," Peskov told reporters.